Apple Updates iWork and GarageBand With Refreshed Icons and Designs for macOS Big Sur

Following today’s release of macOS Big Sur, Apple has updated a number of its apps to support the new operating system version and upcoming Apple Silicon Macs.



Apple’s suite of iWork apps is among the updates, with Pages, Numbers, and Keynotes all sporting refreshed icons and a “refined new design on ‌macOS Big Sur‌.” Stability and performance improvements are also included. Alongside the updates on the Mac side, the iWork apps for iOS have seen minor updates for stability and performance improvements.



GarageBand for Mac has also been updated with a new icon and refreshed ‌macOS Big Sur‌ design, among other improvements and additions.

– Refined new design on ‌macOS Big Sur‌

– Improved performance and efficiency on Mac computers with Apple silicon

– Allows customisation of region colours in your tracks

– Adds 1,800 Apple Loops in a variety of genres including Hip-Hop, Chill Rap, Future Bass, New Disco, Bass House and more

– Adds over 190 instrument patches and 50 vintage and modern drum kits

Apple updated its professional video and audio apps, including Final Cut Pro and Logic, earlier today.