Apple TV App Now Available to Download on PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5

As expected, the Apple TV app is now available for download on PlayStation 4 and Playstation 5.

Image credit: Sigmund Judge

The ‌Apple TV‌ app lives within the PS5’s dedicated media space, and offers users access to the $4.99-per-month ‌Apple TV‌+ subscription service, which offers original TV shows, movies, documentaries, and premium ‌Apple TV‌ Channels.

The TV app also features access to Apple’s library of iTunes Store content, as well as content from third-party providers like Showtime and Starz.

The launch of the ‌Apple TV‌ app coincides with Thursday’s launch of the PlayStation 5 in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Australia, New Zealand, Japan, and South Korea, with availability extending to more countries on November 19.

PlayStation 4 owners globally can download the ‌Apple TV‌+ app from the PlayStation Network.

Earlier this week, the ‌Apple TV‌ app also came to Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S. The ‌Apple TV‌ app is also available on select Samsung, Sony, LG, and Vizio TVs, as well as Roku and Amazon Fire TV devices.