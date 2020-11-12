Apple supplier Foxconn posts $1.1 billion quarterly profit; beats estimates By

By
Matilda Coleman
-
0
12

© . The logo of Foxconn, the trading name of Hon Hai Precision Industry, is seen on top of the company’s building in Taipei

TAIPEI () – Foxconn, the world’s largest contract electronics maker, on Thursday reported quarterly profit that beat market estimates, amid surging demand for telecommuting devices as the pandemic-induced work-from-home trend continues.

The Taiwanese firm, whose clients include technology majors such as Apple Inc (NASDAQ:), booked July-September net profit of T$30.8 billion ($1.08 billion), calculations showed based on nine-month figures.

That compared with the T$28.61 billion average of 13 analyst estimates compiled by Refinitiv.

Foxconn, formally Hon Hai Precision Industry Co Ltd, previously forecast weakness in its revenue-driving smartphone business in the quarter, but said work-from-home lifestyles being adopted worldwide would boost growth.

($1 = 28.5080 Taiwan dollars)

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR