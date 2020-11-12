Apple stops signing iOS 14.1, blocking downgrades from iOS 14.2

As Apple released iOS 14.2 to the public last week, the company today stopped signing iOS 14.1 and iPadOS 14.1. That means users who have updated their devices to iOS 14.2 can no longer downgrade to iOS 14.1.

iOS 14.1 was introduced in October with bug fixes and also initial support for iPhone 12 devices, including compatibility with 10-bit HDR videos in the Photos app. iOS 14.2 came two weeks later variety of changes and new features, including new emoji as well as new wallpapers.

Reverting to older iOS builds is common for those with jailbroken devices. The team behind checkra1n jailbreak announced that the tool is now compatible with iOS 14, but Apple has implemented new security measures that make the process difficult on newer devices like iPhone 8 and iPhone X.

Restoring an iPhone or iPad to a previous version of iOS can sometimes be helpful for users who experience significant bugs after upgrading to the latest version of iOS. If you have experienced any serious issues with iOS 14.2, unfortunately, you’ll now have to wait until a future update rather than downgrading to iOS 14.1.

The only possible downgrade for now is from the recently released iOS 14.3 beta to iOS 14.2.

