Anil Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, Varun Dhawan and Kiara Advani take off for their next project

After spending almost six months in lockdown, Bollywood is slowly getting back on its feet. Even though there still remains a big mystery regarding theatres being the ideal way to release films, many projects are now on floors. Joining the list is Good Newwz director Raj Mehta’s upcoming comedy drama Jug Jug Jiyo. The film features Anil Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani and debutante Prajakta Koli, who’s best known for her content on Instagram.

The film’s leading cast was snapped at the Mumbai airport today as they head to Chandigarh to begin shooting. They all posed for their paparazzi as they made their way in. Take a look at the pictures below.