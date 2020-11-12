Amazon unveils Alexa Care Hub, which helps people care for aging relatives, offering an activity feed caregivers can review, and an emergency contact feature (Christina Farr/CNBC)

Christina Farr / CNBC:
Amazon unveils Alexa Care Hub, which helps people care for aging relatives, offering an activity feed caregivers can review, and an emergency contact feature — – More seniors than ever are choosing to remain at home and live independently. — Amazon wants to make it easier for caregivers to check in on their aging relatives.
