Alex Trebek’s Wife Thanks Fans for Outpuring Support Following Beloved Host’s Passing

Jean Trebek treats her followers to a throwback picture of their wedding, featuring the late ‘Jeopardy!’ host, who looked dapper in a white suit, putting a ring on her finger.

Alex Trebek‘s wife has broken her silence after the death of the beloved TV host. As she’s still mourning the passing of her husband, Jean Trebek took to her Instagram account to pay a heartbreaking tribute to Alex, who died on Sunday, November 8 of cancer, and shared a message to fans.

Jean treated her followers to a throwback picture of their wedding. In the photo, the late “Jeopardy!” host could be seen looking dapper in a white suit. Meanwhile, Jean looked stunning in a white yet simple wedding dress. The sweet picture saw the Canadian star putting a ring on her finger.

“My family and I sincerely thank you all for your compassionate messages and generosity. Your expressions have truly touched our hearts. Thank you so very, very much,” Jean wrote, thanking fans for their supportive messages. “Many Blessings to all, Jean Trebek.”

“Still praying for your family. Thanks for sharing Alex with us ….. The world, his fans,” one of her followers reacted to the post. “So deeply sorry. You are such a kind person and wishing you and your children love and comfort,” a fan added in the comment section, while someone else commented, “Thank you for sharing Alex with the world so we could all love him! My heart goes out to you and your family.”

Alex passed away on Sunday at the age of 80. A spokesperson for the popular quiz show confirmed the sad news, ” ‘Jeopardy!’ is saddened to share that Alex Trebek passed away peacefully at home early this morning, surrounded by family and friends.”

Alex revealed to fans he had been diagnosed with stage 4 pancreatic cancer back in March 2019. He underwent chemotherapy treatment while continuing to host “Jeopardy!”. Later in July, he vowed to keep up with his TV commitments for as long as possible.

In the wake of Alex’s passing, the game show paid tribute to Alex in an episode which aired on Monday. The episode featured the show’s executive producer Mike Richards taking a moment in the beginning to say a few words in tribute to the late host. “Over the weekend we lost our beloved host Alex Trebek,” he said. “This is an enormous loss for our staff and crew, for his family and for his millions of fans. He loved this show and everything it stood for. In fact, he taped his final episodes less than two weeks ago.”

“He will forever be an inspiration for his constant desire to learn, for his kindness and for his love of his family. On behalf of everyone here at Jeopardy! thank you for everything, Alex,” he concluded.

Joining them, fellow celebrities such as Jamie Lee Curtis, William Shatner, Ryan Reynolds, Josh Gad, Armie Hammer, Chance the Rapper, Ryan Seacrest, John Legend and more sent condolences and prayers for Alex and his family.