Alex Trebek Cursing On Jeopardy Is The Best Thing You’ll Ever See

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
7

This weekend, the world was absolutely devastated by the news that Alex Trebek, the legendary host of Jeopardy, died after a long battle with pancreatic cancer.


Amanda Edwards / Getty Images

In the wake of the news, former Jeopardy contestants, longtime fans, and celebrities alike have been posting tributes to the beloved host.

Alex wasn’t just the best ever at what he did. He was also a lovely and deeply decent man, and I’m grateful for every minute I got to spend with him.

But one tribute in particular is now going viral across the internet: A supercut of Trebek swearing like a sailor while attempting to shoot promos for his show, posted by the Twitter account @foundfootage.

No host likes shooting promos, especially for a phone version of their hit game show, but Trebek did them with good humor. So long, Alex, and fuck 'em.

No host likes shooting promos, especially for a phone version of their hit game show, but Trebek did them with good humor. So long, Alex, and fuck ’em.

In the video, Trebek is trying to get through various ad spots for a since-canceled telephone version of Jeopardy — but he keeps cursing in exasperation at the ridiculousness of what he’s saying.

“So keep watching Jeopardy, 24 hours a day, and call this number—” he says in one take, before cutting himself off. “Ya dumb son of a bitch, you don’t watch this 24 hours a day…”

In other clips, he utters a “fuck,” an “oh shit,” and, when asked by an off-screen director to do one more take for the editors, he drops a very pointed “fuck ’em.”

And while it might be surprising to see the typically-poised Trebek dropping f-bombs left and right, people on Twitter are absolutely loving it.

@foundfootage This is literally the first time I've heard him swear and it's so pure. And also strange.

@foundfootage This is literally the first time I’ve heard him swear and it’s so pure.

And also strange.

@foundfootage If only this Alex could have traded jabs with SNL's Sean Connery character.

@foundfootage If only this Alex could have traded jabs with SNL’s Sean Connery character.

@foundfootage @donwinslow I think I've watched this at least 30 times now. I didn't know I couldn't love Alex Trebek more than I already did. Ah fuck em! 😂♥️😢

@foundfootage @donwinslow I think I’ve watched this at least 30 times now. I didn’t know I couldn’t love Alex Trebek more than I already did. Ah fuck em! 😂♥️😢

His iconic delivery of the phrase “fuck ’em” was immediately turned into a GIF.

And the video prompted this former Jeopardy contestant to share an incredible Alex Trebek cursing story of her own:

@foundfootage No one could believe it that, after I lost on Jeopardy in 2017, Alex told me "Shit happens." Yes, he was a very kind and decent person who also liked to swear A LOT.

@foundfootage No one could believe it that, after I lost on Jeopardy in 2017, Alex told me “Shit happens.” Yes, he was a very kind and decent person who also liked to swear A LOT.

Fuck ’em. What a legend. We’ll miss you, Alex.

You can check out the full video below:

No host likes shooting promos, especially for a phone version of their hit game show, but Trebek did them with good humor. So long, Alex, and fuck 'em.

No host likes shooting promos, especially for a phone version of their hit game show, but Trebek did them with good humor. So long, Alex, and fuck ’em.

Daily

Keep up with the latest daily buzz with the Daily newsletter!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR