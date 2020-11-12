Accounting firm EY fights fires on three audit cases that threaten its global reputation

Article content continued

EY’s involvement in these controversies risks straining its influential lobbying spot in British politics just as legislators consider aggressive proposals to break-up big accounting firms to improve the governance and quality of their audits.

Its U.K. chief, Steve Varley, is the government’s business ambassador for the professional services industry and sits on a Treasury council that informs policies for how businesses operate.

They are also an unpleasant distraction while EY’s U.K. firm overhauls its leadership and as its international board braces for a significant hit to profits during the coronavirus crisis.

“To get wrapped up in one scandal may be regarded as misfortune, two looks like carelessness. Three, well, it just looks bad doesn’t it,” said a senior lawyer involved in investigations into NMC Health.

Quality control in question

Rihan sued four EY entities, including its global and European businesses, in the English courts because he did not believe that responsibility for the Dubai scandal could be contained to the region.

A person close to EY said: “They cannot say it was cultural or isolated, everything is central.”

The ability to maintain quality control at sprawling professional services firms, which operate as a combination of partnerships and franchises, has long been a subject of debate in the sector.

EY has a “global code of conduct,” which purports to manage ethics and behaviour for its 280,000 employees at 700 offices in 150 countries.