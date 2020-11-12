50 Cent Unhappy With Joe Biden’s Alleged COVID Plan

WENN/Nicky Nelson

The ‘In da Club’ hitmaker appears to show disapproval to the president elect’s reported plan to put the nation in total lockdown for six weeks to contain the pandemic.

50 Cent has once again shown his disapproval to Joe Biden’s alleged plans once he’s sworn into office. As the coronavirus crisis in the U.S. continues with numbers hitting new highs again this week, it’s reported that the president elect is ready to take an extreme measure to contain the spread of the virus.

Biden is known for showing more concerns about the pandemic than the current president Donald Trump has been. According to reports, Biden’s administration is looking set to put the whole nation in total lockdown for six weeks when he officially becomes the 46th POTUS.

Hearing about Biden’s alleged COVID-19 plan, 50 Cent is clearly unhappy. He took to his Instagram page to express his shock, posting a screenshot of a headline which read, “Biden’s COVID chief says the US should go into a total national lockdown for six WEEKS to avoid ‘virus hell’ and the federal government can borrow to pay workers while the country is shutdown.”

“6 more weeks,” Fiddy wrote in the caption of the Thursday, November 12 post with a face-palm emoji. “I need a drink wtf.”

50 Cent previously shocked everyone when he publicly endorsed Trump prior to the election as he was disappointed at Biden’s alleged tax plan, which included a 62.6% rate for California. “WHAT THE F**K! (VOTE ForTRUMP) IM OUT,” he wrote in October. “F**K NEW YORK The KNICKS never win anyway. I don’t care Trump doesn’t like black people 62% are you out of ya f**king mind.”

The rapper-turned-actor soon came under fire for the post, with his ex-girlfriend Chelsea Handler among those who called him out for this. “He doesn’t want to pay 62 percent of taxes because he doesn’t want to go from 50 Cent to 20 Cent,” the comedian said on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” of the “Power” co-creator’s post.

She continued, “I had to remind him that he was a black person, so he can’t vote for Donald Trump, and that he shouldn’t be influencing an entire swath of people who may listen to him because he’s worried about his own personal pocketbook.”

Fiddy then had a change of heart, saying that he never liked Trump. “a what, another spin F**k Donald Trump, i never liked him,” he wrote along with a clip of Chelsea’s interview on the late-night talk show. “for all i know he had me set up and had my friend Angel Fernandez killed but that’s history.LOL.”