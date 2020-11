2020 SEC Soccer Awards Announced

SEC Staff

Photo: Jimmy Mitchell

Birmingham, Ala. – The Southeastern Conference unveiled soccer coaches’ postseason awards Thursday.

Arkansas’ Colby Hale and Texas A,amp;M’s G Guerrieri shared SEC co-Coach of the Year honors; Ole Miss’ Chanel Thomas and South Carolina’s Lauren Chang were voted SEC co-Scholar Athlete of the Year; Arkansas’ Anna Podojil was named SEC Forward of the Year; Texas A,amp;M’s Addie McCain was selected as SEC Midfielder of the Year; Texas A,amp;M’s Jimena Lopez and Karlina Sample were voted SEC co-Defender of the Year; Ole Miss’s Ashley Orkus was picked as the SEC Goalkeeper of the Year; and Texas A,amp;M’s Barbara Olivieri was awarded SEC Freshman of the Year

First-team and second-team All-SEC honorees, All-Freshman team in addition to the individual awards were chosen by the league’s 14 coaches. Ties were not broken.

2020 SEC Soccer Awards

First Team All-SEC

Forward: Parker Goins, Arkansas

Forward: Anna Podojil, Arkansas

Forward: Jordyn Rhodes, Kentucky

Forward: Barbara Olivieri, Texas A,amp;M

Midfielder: Abby Boyan, Georgia

Midfielder: Channing Foster, Ole Miss

Midfielder: Jyllissa Harris, South Carolina

Midfielder: Addie McCain, Texas A,amp;M

Defender: Haley VanFossen, Arkansas

Defender: Anna Patten, South Carolina

Defender: Jimena Lopez, Texas A,amp;M

Defender: Karlina Sample, Texas A,amp;M

Goalkeeper: Ashley Orkus, Ole Miss

At Large: Haley Hopkins, Vanderbilt

Second Team All-SEC

Forward: Riley Mattingly, Alabama

Forward: Rammie Noel, LSU

Forward: Julissa Cisneros, Missouri

Forward: Mackenzie George, Tennessee

Midfielder: Kayla McKeon, Arkansas

Midfielder: Alyssa Malonson, Auburn

Midfielder: Lauren Chang, South Carolina

Midfielder: Maddie Elwell, Vanderbilt

Defender: Sarah Houchin, Auburn

Defender: Cecily Stoute, Georgia

Defender: Maya Gordon, LSU

Defender: Ella Shamburger, Vanderbilt

Goalkeeper: Emory Wegener, Georgia

At Large: Parker Roberts, Florida

At Large: Kayla Bruster, Georgia

All-Freshman Team

Felicia Knox, Alabama

Ellie Podojil, Arkansas

Ava Tankersley, Arkansas

Anna Haddock, Auburn

Maddie Prohaska, Auburn

Maria Olsen, Kentucky

Maddy Anderson, Mississippi State

Catherine Barry, South Carolina

Jaida Thomas, Tennessee

Laney Carroll, Texas A,amp;M

Barbara Olivieri, Texas A,amp;M

Abi Brighton, Vanderbilt

Co-Coach of the Year

Colby Hale, Arkansas

G Guerrieri, Texas A,amp;M

Forward of the Year

Anna Podojil, Arkansas

Midfielder of the Year

Addie McCain, Texas A,amp;M

Co-Defender of the Year

Jimena Lopez, Texas A,amp;M

Karlina Sample, Texas A,amp;M

Goalkeeper of the Year

Ashley Orkus, Ole Miss

Freshman of the Year

Barbara Olivieri, Texas A,amp;M

Co-Scholar-Athlete of the Year

Chanel Thomas, Ole Miss

Lauren Chang, South Carolina