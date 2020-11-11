Yukon government says it doesn’t support U.S. permit for Arctic oil exploration

Article content continued

“So, we won’t be surprised if they continue that pattern of pushing development in the Arctic refuge, but we’re ready for it. And at the end of the day, we hope that common sense will prevail.”

The U.S. Government is “racing against the clock” with a proposal to conduct seismic testing in the refuge, which would begin on Dec. 31, he said.

Boothroyd said he’s concerned seismic crews could work through the end of May, when caribou are calving, and it could disturb the herd.

The nearly 200,000 Porcupine caribou take part in the longest land migration on Earth, traversing over 4,000 kilometres in the Northwest Territories, Yukon and Alaska to give birth on the coastal plain of the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge every year, according to the Canadian Parks and Wilderness Society website.

The region is protected from predators and insects and offers a rich diet of grasses and sedges.

The oil and gas industry has long been looking to access the area even though it’s the last five per cent of the Alaska coast that has remained closed to exploration.

Tizya-Tramm said his First Nation is setting up meetings with Congress and senators in Washington, D.C., and beyond to ensure the refuge remains free of development.

“Underneath this land is more than just possible oil and gas,” he said.

“This literally represents the future well-being of not just the caribou but our nation, and these lands represent the heart in its fragility, but also its strength.”