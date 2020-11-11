YouTube back up after worldwide outage By

() – YouTube, owned by Alphabet Inc’s Google (O:), said late on Wednesday it had fixed a glitch that led to a worldwide outage of the video-streaming service.

DownDetector.com, a website which monitors outages, showed nearly 286,000 incidents of people reporting issues with the service.

The issue started at around 6:53 p.m. ET (23:53 GMT), according to Downdetector.com, with users complaining about trouble in watching videos on the platform.

“We’re so sorry for the interruption. This is fixed across all devices & YouTube services,” YouTube said in a tweet https:// without explaining what had caused the outage.

Google did not respond to a request for comment on the outage.

