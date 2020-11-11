World Economic Forum calls blockchain key to sustainable digital finance By Cointelegraph

World Economic Forum calls blockchain key to sustainable digital finance
The World Economic Forum, or WEF, believes that blockchain represents a core element of sustainable digital finance — a new paradigm that combines emerging technology with environmentally conscious business models.
In a new report published Wednesday, UBS executive Karin Oertli lists blockchain technology along with artificial intelligence, mobile platforms and the Internet of Things as being the cornerstones of digital finance. These technologies, when combined with environmental, social and governance frameworks, could help governments and corporations reach their lofty sustainable development goals.
