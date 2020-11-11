With Ajit Pai likely out as chairman when FCC reverts to Democratic control, experts say Pai's likely to leave and his controversial decisions will be reversed (Karl Bode/VICE)

Isaac Novak
Karl Bode / VICE:

With Ajit Pai likely out as chairman when FCC reverts to Democratic control, experts say Pai’s likely to leave and his controversial decisions will be reversed  —  You can expect most of his more controversial decisions, like the repeal of net neutrality, to be reversed.  —  His trademark grin.

