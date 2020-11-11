Who Will Win the ‘Genius Dog Contest?’ Watch the Competition Begin

The moving force behind the challenge is Claudia Fugazza, a canine behavior researcher who is part of the Family Dog Project at Eotvos Lorand University in Budapest. And the sponsor is, of course, Purina.

Dr. Fugazza admits that the title of the contest and the promotion of the event as a way to find “the world’s smartest dog” are for fun. Learning the names of many, many objects is one intriguing and puzzling talent. Scientists don’t know how it is related to the ability of a street dog in Mumbai to find food, stay safe and reproduce, or the way a beloved Maltese can exact royal treatment from its owner.

Dr. Fugazza became interested in this ability after running tests on Whisky, a Border collie in Norway, who has now learned more than 100 names of toys without any special training. Whisky will be part of the challenge as will dogs from Spain, Brazil, Hungary, Florida and the Netherlands. They are all Border collies although Dr. Fugazza says other breeds are capable of similar accomplishments.

Still, most dogs can’t accomplish such feats even with extensive training, she said, and her scientific interest is in studying more dogs to attempt to understand the nature of this ability. Even in humans, she said, genius is poorly understood, and its origins controversial, but in animals, it has not been recognized at all.

“We don’t know the origins of this exceptional performance. And we think that dogs are an extremely good model for studying this,” she said.