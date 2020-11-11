What to Expect From New Seasons of Chicago Fire and Med

Chicago Fire

Like most broadcast TV shows that aired this spring, Fire didn’t get to film the finale they had planned. Showrunner Derek Haas told E! News that instead of going back to the planned storylines, the show “readjusted.”

“Since we didn’t have a normal ending to the season, which usually is a cliffhanger, we are able to jump ahead to November 2020 and catch the audience up from there,” he said via email. “It opened up the storytelling for sure.”

While the pandemic has had a huge affect on firefighters across the country, Haas said it won’t take over the show.

“We are just trying to depict what it is like to be a firefighter in Chicago in November of 2020,” he said. “The pandemic is more of a backdrop—you’ll see more masks—but it is not the focus of the show. We kind of did that last year with our big crossover ‘Infection!'”