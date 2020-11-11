Wayne Bennett urged to drop Jake Friend for Harry Grant, Queensland Maroons Game Three

Wayne Bennett must bite the bullet and drop his most experienced forward for a rookie untried at Origin level to save the series next week.

The Maroons lack zip around the ruck and have a ready-made pocket rocket out of dummyhalf in Dally M Rookie of the Year Harry Grant.

But to pick Grant, Bennett will have the drop the Maroons’ Mr Reliable, Jake Friend.

Friend topped the tackle count for the Maroons in both games this series but can’t match the pace of Blues hooker Damien Cook out of dummyhalf.

Grant is a noted speedster around the rucks and won the Tigers several games this season with his darting runs.

Jake Friend struggled mightily in the Maroons’ Game Two defeat to New South Wales (Getty)

At 22, he is eight years younger than Friend and bringing him in to debut in a State of Origin decider is a big ask.

But he has shown in his short career that he is unworried by big game pressure and would get the Maroons on the front foot – something they rarely achieved against the Blues pack last night.

Grant has been a member of the Queensland extended squad for the past two games and that will have given him a taste of what Origin is all about.

Queensland traditionally go for a ‘pick and stick’ policy and Bennett will be loathe to go against that.

But he also knows that after such a comprehensive 34-10 loss last night, changes need to be made for Suncorp Stadium to prevent the Blues from winning their third straight series.