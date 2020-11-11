Wayne Bennett blames media for fight between Tino Faasuamaleaui Payne Haas, Queensland Maroons

Maroons coach Wayne Bennett has sensationally hit out at media for lighting the fuse which led to a heated Origin bust-up between NSW’s Payne Haas and Queensland’s Tino Fa’asuamaleaui during Game Two on Wednesday night.

A bit of biff returned to State of Origin when the pair clashed in the second half, attracting the biggest roar of the night from the ANZ Stadium crowd.

The fracas began as a push-and-shove between Maroons hooker Jake Friend and Blues debutant Nathan Brown, but it quickly turned into an all-in brawl as players rushed in to break up the melee. When Fa’asuamaleaui and Haas squared up, referee Gerard Sutton wasted no time sending them both to the sin-bin.

After the Blues sent the 2020 Origin series to a Game Three decider with a 34-10 thumping over Queensland, Maroons coach Bennett accused members of the media of provoking Fa’asuamaleaui and Haas to clash.

Tino Fa’asuamaleaui and Payne Haas get heated

“I worked with you guys for a long period of time, so I know you’ll take no responsibility for it, but that was a headline in Brisbane today,” Bennett began in post-match press conference rant.

Queensland vs New South Wales State of Origin 2020: Round 3 Suncorp Stadium – Wednesday November 18th, 9:10 am Swipe to view more

“Wherever it came from – I just saw the headline in the paper, I didn’t read it all – about [Fa’asuamaleaui] and going for each other.

“They’re young men. They’re 20 years of age, both of them, and headlines like that throw fuel onto the fire.”

During Nine’s broadcast, commentator and Maroons great Billy Slater said the Origin duo had gone through the Brisbane Broncos’ system before Fa’asuamaleaui went to Melbourne.

“I knew deep down there was probably going to be a blue tonight between the pair of them,” Bennet revealed.

“As I said, you won’t take responsibility for it, but if that’s not a headline today, I don’t believe that happens tonight. Simple as that.

Tino Fa’asuamaleaui of the Maroons and Payne Haas of the Blues scuffle (Getty)

“They would have read the paper today and it stirs the emotion in them. That’s my point. Now they’ve got to be responsible for their actions, and I accept that as well.

“But you’re talking about 20-year-olds here. You’re talking about headlines, about what happened 12 months ago, two years ago, I’m not even sure what the timeframe was… and the dislike for each other.

“That fight, that didn’t come out of nowhere, it was already brewing from this morning. It’s easy to criticise them and they have to take responsibility for it, but it’s the type of headlines that young men just don’t handle. And they didn’t handle it well, either of them. “

Tino Fa’asuamaleaui of the Maroons and Payne Haas of the Blues scuffle (Getty)

Both Fa’asuamaleaui and Haas now risk being charged and suspended for Game Three as a result of the fight.

Bennett said despite his concern about the reports on the history between Fa’asuamaleaui and Haas, the coach did not address it with Fa’asuamaleaui prior to Game Two.

“I was hoping it would blow over,” he said.

“I hoped they’d get on with life, but deep down I knew that probably wasn’t going to happen. “

Maroons skipper Daly Cherry-Evans appeared frustrated while having a word with Fa’asuamaleaui in the locker room after the defeat, but the Manly star went for a far more diplomatic route than Bennett in front of media, defending Fa’asuamaleaui’s actions despite his outburst leaving Queensland a man down.

“At the end of the day, I back players’ judgements on those sorts of things. He felt like it was the best thing to do tonight and he did it,” Cherry-Evans said in the post-match press conference of Fa’asuamaleaui.

“So we share responsibility as teammates of that, but you’ve got to back your players and make sure they’re out there putting their best foot forward.”

State of Origin Highlights: NSW v QLD – Game II

In contrast to Bennett’s suggestion of bad blood “brewing” between Haas and Fa’asuamaleaui, in an interview with Nine after NSW’s victory, the Blues prop actually described them both as “good mates”.

“I couldn’t even get punches away, heaps of the boys were holding me back,” Haas said.

“It was a heat of the moment. Me and Tino are good mates.

“I just saw red. My grandmother and my mum will probably get up at me after this.”

Payne Haas on that fight