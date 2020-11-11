Usher Shares the First Photo of Newborn Daughter Sovereign

Sovereign’s early arrival isn’t just leaving a sweet impression on her famous father. Usher revealed that his sons, Usher Raymond V, 12, and Naviyd Ely Raymond, 11, “are excited about being big brothers.”

“As they get older, I’m less cool of a dad,” Usher explained of how his sons see him these days. “So now I’m starting this whole cycle over again and I’m kind of the apple of her eye right now.”

The superstar shares his two kids with his ex-wife Tameka Foster.

Usher’s mom is also over-the-moon over his baby girl. He admitted that she’s already redecorating her place to make room for Sovereign.

“My mom, with all of the kids, she gives them their own room,” he told Ellen about his children and niece. “I’m like, ‘Mom, you’re kind of out of space, what are you gonna do?’ She’s like, ‘Oh no no no no, she’s gonna have her room. She’s just gonna take your room.'”

“She’s kicking me out,” he said with a laugh. “I’m sleeping on the couch and Sovereign, she now has my old bedroom. But it’s cool.”