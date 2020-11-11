Two men hospitalised after shooting at Sydney home

A man has been airlifted to hospital after being shot in the neck in Sydney’s Upper North Shore today.

Just after 10am, officers were called to a home on Highlands Avenue, in Wahroonga, after reports of gun shots.

A man has been arrested after a shooting in Sydney’s Upper North Shore today. ()

A 74-year-old was also taken to hospital under police guard. ()

Police arrived to find two men injured on the front lawn including a man in his 50s, with a laceration to his neck.

He was treated at the scene before being airlifted to Royal North Shore Hospital in a serious condition.

A 74-year-old man was also treated at the scene for facial injuries, before being airlifted to the same hospital under police guard.

Two firearms were seized and police have established a crime scene.

Police have said the shooting is a concern to police and the local community ()

The men are known to each other and an investigation into circumstances surrounding the incident is underway, police said.

Both men remain in hospital in a stable condition.

A school located at the end of the street, Waitara Public School, was notified by police of the incident however the shooting was contained to the single home.