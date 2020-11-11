Bijan Stephen / The Verge:
Twitch apologizes to streamers for its mishandling of music copyright, saying it was unprepared for a surge of copyright takedown notices that started in May — In a blog post, the platform explained why it sent that weird email last month,nbsp; — Twitch published a blog post today …
Twitch apologizes to streamers for its mishandling of music copyright, saying it was unprepared for a surge of copyright takedown notices that started in May (Bijan Stephen/The Verge)
Bijan Stephen / The Verge: