TV Ratings for Tuesday, Nov. 10: ‘NEXT’ Episode 3, Cancelled at Fox

In the latest TV show ratings, ABC’s The Bachelorette drew 5.1 million total viewers and a 1.6 rating, matching the season high in the demo set by last Thursday’s special outing and delivering its second-largest audience of the season.

Leading out of that, the CMA Awards preview special retained 2.2 mil/0.4.

Elsewhere….

NBC | The Voice (7.4 mil/1.1, read recap) ticked up from its most recent Tuesday telecast, while This Is Us (6.7 mil/1.3, read recap) and Transplant (3.9 mil/0.5) each returned down a tenth.

THE CW | Swamp Thing (752K/0.1) dipped in the demo. Tell Me a Story (370K/0.1) hit a season low in audience while steady in the demo.

FOX | Cosmos (1.3 mil/0.3) returned steady, while the terminal NEXT (1.03 mil/0.2, read recap) slipped to series lows.

CBS | The FBI Declassified did 2.8 mil and a 0.3.

