Tiger’s most famous Masters moments

Tiger Woods miraculously won his fifth Masters Tournament in 2019, overcoming years of injuries and personal issues contributing to a downturn in his play.
Here’s a look at some of his most famous moments at the Masters over the years.
1995: Masters debut
Still an amateur at Stanford, the much acclaimed Woods made his Masters debut in 1995. At age 19, Tiger shot five over and finished tied for 41st place.
1997: First-round shot on 12
1997: Woods displays the pitching wedge at 15
1997: Tiger becomes youngest ever Masters winner
The 21-year-old Woods had incredible hype after turning pro in 1996, and he finally showed he was for real with his brilliant performance at the Masters. He won his first major by an incredible 12 strokes in 1997, shattering the the 72-hole course record in the process.
1997: Father and son share emotional win
Woods’ father, Earl, taught Tiger the game at an early age, and their emotional hug at the end of the 18th hole in 1997 is one of the most memorable in golf history.
2001: Tiger gets the ball on the green at the 8th hole
In somewhat of a struggle heading into the second round of the Masters in 2001, Tiger had a tough shot 253 yards from the hole at 8. He two-putt birdied the hole after the outstanding shot.
2001: Tiger establishes lead at 11th hole
Woods had a tough shot from 145 yards at No. 11 in the final round of the Masters while battling David Duval for the lead. His incredible shot allowed him to tap in for birdie en route to his second Masters victory.
2001: Woods wins second Masters, completes the Tiger slam
Four years after winning his first Masters Tournament, Woods claimed his second win. In doing so, he won four consecutive majors after also winning the U.S. Open, British Open and PGA Championship in 2000.
2002: Second consecutive Masters win
Woods had a great third round and held off Retief Goosen to win his third Masters Tournament by three strokes at -12 — taking home the green jacket for a second straight year.
2005: Incredible chip shot at 16
Perhaps the most memorable shot of Tiger’s career came at the 16th hole in the final round of the 2005 Masters. Trying to hold off Chris DiMarco, Woods hit his tee shot off the green 20 feet away from the hole. He proceeded to make a chip shot for the ages, eventually forcing a playoff and winning his fourth Masters.
2005: Woods celebrates after winning the playoff
It was another triumphant fist pump for Woods when he won the playoff over Chris DiMarco to win his fourth Masters Tournament. Woods made a 15-foot birdie putt to win.
2007: Woods finishes tied for second place
Tiger entered the final day of the Masters in 2007 tied for second place and just one shot back of Stuart Appleby at +2. The final round was difficult for the field, with Woods shooting +1 to finish tied for second place. Zach Johnson won after shooting -3 in the final round, finishing at +1, two shots ahead of Woods.
2008: Tiger finishes second again
Woods entered the final day of the Masters in fifth place, six shots behind leader Trevor Immelman. During the final round, while most golfers slid and only four golfers finished under par, Woods was even. While he finished second overall at -5, Woods was three shots back of Immelman. Two days after the Masters, he had arthroscopic surgery on his knee.
2010: Tiger returns from his personal scandal
Late in November 2009, Woods crashed his car into a fire hydrant in what was rumored to be the aftermath of a domestic issue. Over the next four months he disappeared from the golf world, apologized for his infidelity and finally returned to compete in the 2010 Masters. He managed to finish tied for fourth place in the tournament.
2012: An ugly showing
The entire 2012 Masters was likely just as painful to watch as it was for Tiger to play. Through the weekend, Woods struggled on the golf course and showed his frustration, finishing tied for 40th.
2013: Woods makes an illegal drop
The 2013 Masters featured one moment Tiger would like to forget. After a shot that landed in the pond on 15, Woods made an illegal drop and was later assessed a two-stroke penalty.
2019: Tiger wins his fifth Green Jacket
Woods did the improbable in 2019, winning the Masters after shooting -13 for the tournament. It was his fifth Masters win and first since 2005.