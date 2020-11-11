Tidal energy: The quest to turn Nova Scotia’s ocean tides into stable, renewable electricity — at a reasonable cost

Article content continued

In addition, DP Energy Ireland Ltd., a private renewable energy development company based in County Cork, Ireland, holds two FORCE berths through two affiliate companies, Halagonia Tidal Energy Ltd. and Rio Fundo Operations Canada Ltd. In 2018, the Canadian government announced $29.8 million in funding for Halagonia.

DP’s turbine of choice is made by Quebec-based Andritz Hydro and, according to the company, has been used in Scotland since November 2016. Last year, DP said its $117-million project in Nova Scotia is expected to deploy six seabed-mounted turbines to produce a total of nine megawatts.

Big Moon Canada Corp., a new berth holder that has tested technology elsewhere in the Bay of Fundy in recent years and, according to FORCE, plans to deploy its custom-built floating device in 2021.

There are currently no active tidal projects at FORCE, but 2021 could see two separate deployments, if SMEC and Big Moon hit their projected launch dates. A handful of other companies are testing, or planning to test, demonstration projects outside of FORCE as well.

The first phase of SMEC’s work at FORCE will involve the deployment of three trimaran (three-hulled) platforms. Behind each platform will be six tidal turbines, which, similar to outboard engines, can flip up. “It’s like a little stubby wind turbine,” Hayman said.

Water running through those four-metre diameter turbines will move propellers, with a combined output of 1.26 megawatts expected from the three platforms, which Hayman estimates is enough to power 600 homes.