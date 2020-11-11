The worst NFL coaching tenures of all time

George Gojkovich-Getty Images

Twice named the NFC Coach of the Year during his time with the Falcons, Bennett did not catch the Buccaneers at a good point. This was not the low point for the Bucs; that obviously came when the franchise opened 2-26. But under Bennett, the franchise hit bottom again by going 4-28 from 1985-86. The Bucs botched a few draft choices under Bennett. None more so than 1986 No. 1 overall pick Bo Jackson, who grew to detest owner Hugh Culverhouse and opted for the Royals’ farm system instead. Steve Young’s two Tampa years came under Bennett, but the franchise was a decade away from a true revival.