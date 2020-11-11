The Snow Owls Are Revealed to Be Country Music Couple

FOX/Michael Becker

The competition between disguised celebrities on “The Masked Singer” season 4 continued in a new episode, which aired on Wednesday, November 11. The new outing saw three Popcorn, Snow Owls and Sun kicking off the Group A Finals as they fought for a spot in the Super Six.

The contestants opened the night with a joint performance of Pink‘s “Raise Your Glass” which also featured additional clues about each of them. Snow Owls had an “empty nest” as their clue. while Popcorn scored a “touchdown.” As for the Sun, she showed some “chalk rock.”

Taking the stage to offer the first solo performance was the Sun, who belted out “Piece of My Heart” by Janis Joplin. The panelists, who were joined by guest panelist Niecy Nash for the evening, thought that the Sun might be Katharine McPhee, Jewel Kilcher or Demi Lovato.





The next performer was the show’s first duo the Snow Owls. They hit the stage to offer an incredible performance of “The Prayer” by Andrea Bocelli and Celine Dion. The Snow Owls also shared in their final clue that they’re not brother and sister, but a couple who is in love. Among the names that were thrown by the panelists were Brad Paisley & Kimberly Williams-Paisley, Amy Grant & Vince Gill and Danny DeVito & Rhea Perlman.





Concluding the night was Popcorn, who sang Jessie J‘s “Domino”. It was then revealed that a friend of Popcorn appeared in a previous season of “The Masked Singer”. Taylor Dayne, Cyndi Lauper and Anika Noni Rose were among the guesses.





Later, host Nick Cannon announced that the Sun was moving on to the Super Six, meaning that the Snow Owls and the Popcorn were up for a face off in the first Smackdown. With Popcorn joining the Sun in the Super Six, the Snow Owls were eliminated. As they unmasked themselves, it could be seen that they were actually country music stars Clint Black and Lisa Hartman!