The Mole rates NSW, Queensland

The Blues forced a decider in emphatic fashion with a stunning performance to square the ledger, racking up a 34-10 victory.
Here’s who starred and who flopped for both sides:
State of Origin Highlights: NSW v QLD – Game II
NEW SOUTH WALES
1. James Tedesco
Rose to the challenge of the captaincy, scoring one of his trademark tries and putting both his wingers over for four-pointers.
Queensland
vs
New South Wales
State of Origin 2020: Round 3
Suncorp Stadium – Wednesday November 18th, 9:10 am
Swipe to view more
Rating: 8
2. Daniel Tupou
Was out of position for Queensland’s first try but it was all up from there, running the ball with plenty of power.
Rating: 7
3. Clinton Gutherson
Out of position in the centres, wasn’t comfortable in attack but made no errors.
Rating: 6
4. Jack Wighton
Struggled handling Gagai in the first half but made amends with an early second half try that ensured the Blues would level the series.
Rating: 7
5. Josh Addo-Carr
Outstanding off the ball, putting pressure on the Maroons with his kick-chase, and scoring two fine tries.
Rating: 8
6. Cody Walker
Justified his selection with the try that got the Blues going after a poor start and dangerous throughout.
Rating: 8
7. Nathan Cleary
Light years ahead of his poor showing last week, taking on the line and kicking with purpose.
Rating: 8
8. Daniel Saifiti
Gave a commanding performance up front – a born Origin player who thrives on the tough stuff.
Rating: 7
9. Damien Cook
Led the Blues tackle count and made his customary darting runs out of dummy-half.
Rating: 7
10. Payne Haas
Made more metres than any forward on the field despite a stint in the sin bin – destined to play many more games at this level.
Tino Fa’asuamaleaui and Payne Haas get heated
Rating: 8
11. Angus Crichton
Never stopped working in attack or defence in one of his best performances at representative level.
Rating: 8
12. Tyson Frizell
A head knock took some of the sting out of his game but he did enough to retain his spot for the decider.
Rating: 6
13. Jake Trbojevic
Not as prominent as he is at club level for Manly – the long break since his club season ended probably explains this.
Trbojevic folds Coates with big hit
Rating: 6
14. Dale Finucane
Gave Brad Fittler what he wanted from the bench – energy and enthusiasm – running for over 100 metres.
Rating: 6
15. Junior Paulo
Showed some nice touches from the bench without doing anything spectacular.
Rating: 5
16. Nathan Brown
Gave the Blues some aggro coming off the bench, starting the stink that saw two players sin binned.
Rating: 5
17. Isaah Yeo
A solid debut for the Blues, running for 115 metres and tackling strongly.
Rating: 6
QUEENSLAND
1. Valentine Holmes
Has played little football this year and looked short of a gallop, well below his devastating best.
Rating: 6
2. Xavier Coates
Did well to score the opening try but struggled under intense pressure from the Blues after that.
Coates’ unbelievable finish
Rating: 5
3. Kurt Capewell
Backed up his remarkable debut last week with another solid game, making more ground than any other Queenslander.
Rating: 7
4. Dane Gagai
Again took his game up a notch in the Maroon jumper, creating the opening try for Coates and always lively.
Rating: 7
5. Phillip Sami
Tried hard but had his hands full containing the prolific Addo-Carr all game.
Rating: 4
6. Cameron Munster
Lasted less than 90 seconds, taking a heavy knock when his head hit the ground after he fielded a kick.
Rating: 0
7. Daly Cherry-Evans
Tried hard to rally the troops of a team that was on the back foot for 70 of the 80 minutes.
Joey savages Maroons defence
Rating: 6
8. Dunamis Lui
Came up with a poor work rate and could struggle to keep his spot for the decider next week.
Rating: 4
9. Jake Friend
Worked his butt off in defence but offered little when the Maroons had the ball.
Rating: 5
10. Josh Papalii
Quiet in the first half but gave the Maroons a sniff with his determined try in the second.
Fatty questions Maroons rotations
Rating: 7
11. Felise Kaufusi
Well down on his performances for the Storm, doing little to trouble the Blues.
Rating: 5
12. Jaydn Su’A
One of the few Maroons forwards who could hold his head up after the game, working hard throughout.
Rating: 6
13. Tino Fa’asuamaleaui
Led the way in the trenches, making more yards than any Maroon forward despite his visit to the sin bin.
Rating: 7
14. Ben Hunt
Got an early call-up following Munster’s injury but struggled in defence and did little with the ball.
Rating: 4
15. Lindsay Collins
Tried to lift the tempo with his aggressive style but was always fighting a losing battle against the fiery Blues pack.
Rating: 5
16. Jai Arrow
Didn’t offer much for the cause when thrown into the fray from the bench.
Rating: 4
17. Moeaki Fotuaika
Didn’t get a lot of game time in his debut but will be better for the experience.
Rating: 5