The Masked Singer Unmasks the Snow Owls

“Mirror, mirror on the wall, what makes me the biggest miracle of all?”

Clues: Snacks and the City, goldfish wearing hoops, tiger, built a career around love but she’s a “hard-corn” hustler, works long nights “rushin'” from one job to the next, meatloaf, snake, apples, a little cheesy, she jet sets to exotic places with royalty. She wanted to step out of her comfort zone and loves “flirtin'” with Nick. She wasn’t always healthy and had trouble eating or sleeping until she found her voice, soap opera vibes, 16 candles, hair crimper, Rubix cube, rainbow flag, Venus, Matzo ball soup with bunny ears, a fancy sewing kit, her BFF is a former Masked Singer contestant.

Guesses: Taylor Dayne. Just listen to her sing.