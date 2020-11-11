‘The Afterparty’ on Apple TV Plus: Tiffany Haddish Leads All-Star Cast

RELATED STORIES

The guest list for Apple TV+’s exclusive Afterparty has been revealed, and it’s a veritable satirical dream team.

Tiffany Haddish (Girls Trip), Dave Franco (Neighbors), Ilana Glazer (Broad City), Ben Schwartz (Space Force), Sam Richardson (Veep) and Ike Barinholtz (The Mindy Project) have been tapped to star in the eight-episode murder mystery-themed comedy series from Last Man on Earth EPs Chris Miller and Phil Lord.

Also joining the ensemble as series regulars are Zoë Chao (Strangers), John Early (Search Party) and Jamie Demetriou (Fleabag).

Each of The Afterparty‘s eight episodes will feature a retelling of the same high school reunion afterparty from a different character’s perspective, each with its own unique visual format and film genre to match the teller’s personality.

Ex-Last OG star Haddish will preside over the crime scene as Detective Danner, the eccentric detective assigned to solve the high-profile case. She will work alongside an overly-eager partner (Early). The remaining seven cast members will play the former high school classmates.

Richardson’s Aniq is a loveable escape room designer who hopes to reconnect with his high school crush, Zoe; Chao’s Zoe’ is a former artist turned school administrator who is newly separated from her high school sweetheart; Barinholtz is said former sweetheart Brett, an arrogant ex-jock; Schwartz is Yasper, Aniq’s relentlessly positive best friend who dreams of a career in music; Glazer is Chelsea, the former high school valedictorian and class president; Franco is Xavier, once a dorky high school drama student, now a famous pop star and actor; and Demetriou is Walt, who was ignored throughout high school and attends the reunion with hopes to be remembered.

Miller will serve as series creator and showrunner of The Afterparty. He’s also an EP alongside Lord.