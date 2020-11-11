TestFlight App Gains Automatic Update Support

Apple today updated the TestFlight app for iOS devices to version 3.0.0, introducing a new automatic update feature that’s designed to update apps that are being tested through the app automatically when a developer pushes a new release.



Prior to the update, or with the feature disabled, TestFlight software had to be installed manually with each new release, so for those who test quite a few apps, this will be a welcome change that will make it easier to keep apps updated to the latest build.

Apple says that today’s update also includes unspecified stability improvements and bug fixes, with the new software coming three months after Apple last updated TestFlight with a new app icon.

For those unfamiliar with TestFlight, it is Apple’s app that developers use to provide beta versions of apps to media, testers, and others ahead of an app’s release.

TestFlight can be downloaded from the App Store for free. [Direct Link]