Terence Corcoran: The COP26 corporatist power grab

Monbiot has long argued, for example, that air travel as a mode of transport is killing the environment. Back in 2006, he wrote a book (excerpted in The Guardian) that joyfully declared that ending fossil fuel-based air travel as we know it “means the end of distant foreign holidays, unless you are prepared to take a long time getting there. It means that business meetings must take place over the internet or by means of video conferences. It means that transcontinental journeys must be made by train or coach. It means that journeys around the world must be reserved for visiting the people you love, and that they will require both slow travel and the saving up of carbon rations.”

So it is no surprise that Monbiot told the Suzuki documentary that COVID proved his point. “When the pandemic turned up, governments asked people to do something very, very big indeed — to stay at home, not to go to the shops at all, not to travel at all. And suddenly we thought … yes, it can be done.”

Whether such bizarre sentiments will survive through to COP26 in Glasgow next November will depend on how successful these summits and others will be in moving public opinion on the joys of lockdowns.

As the host of the Glasgow event next year, the U.K. government says the COP26 climate talks “will be the biggest international summit the U.K. has ever hosted; bringing together over 30,000 delegates including heads of state, climate experts and campaigners to agree [to] co-ordinated action to tackle climate change.” A recent news report said the conference might have to be held virtually. That would help Monbiot’s anti-air travel campaign, but 30,000 people on Zoom could be a problem.

