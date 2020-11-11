Taapsee Pannu is ready slay in and as Rashmi Rocket

Taapsee Pannu has everything going for her. The best scripts are coming to her and the talented diva is making sure she grabs the good content with both her hands. Her next titled Rashmi Rocket is about an athlete known for her extraordinary running skills. The actress has started shooting for the film and she’s going all out for this one.





In the past few days, Taapsee has been teasing her fans and the netizens with the various posts from her shoot-life and in her Rashmi Rocket avatar. What amazes everyone is the fact that Taapsee has transformed into this perfectly fit athlete for her next film. Right from flaunting her perfectly toned arms and back, to now showing us a glimpse of her being all ready to run at a lightning speed on the running track. In her post today, we see Taapsee in a running attire and ready to shoot. Yet again her toned legs and arms have become the talking point, as the diva made sure she works on her body before playing Rashmi Rocket.





Taapsee Pannu takes her fitness very seriously. No wonder even when she was on a vacation last month, she took to the hotel’s gym and made sure she doesn’t miss out on her workout. The actress doesn’t take anything lightly and we can’t wait to see her as Rashmi Rocket.