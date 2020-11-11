Suliasi Vunivalu called into Wallabies camp

Former Melbourne Storm winger Suliasi Vunivalu is set to join the Wallabies camp in the Hunter Valley.

Vunivalu will join Wallabies coach Dave Rennie’s squad following a mandatory COVID-19 test according to the Sydney Morning Herald.

It comes after the Fijian flyer finished his career NRL career off with a grand final win last month as the Storm took down the Panthers.

The 24-year-old played a total of 111 games for the Storm after making his debut back in 2016. He scored 86 tries for the club.

Suliasi Vunivalu (Getty)

However, It’s understood Vunivalu is unlikely to feature for the Wallabies in either of the two remaining Tests against Argentina.

The Fijian is set to line-up for the Queensland Reds in the Super Rugby AU competition after inking a two-year, $1.8 million deal.

Vunivalu admitted after claiming his second NRL premiership that he wouldn’t rule out returning to the NRL.

“I want to come back and finish off here [at the Storm] some day,” Vunivalu said after Melbourne’s grand final win.

“I’m still having second thoughts about [the move to rugby], to be honest. I want to stay but I’ve got to take that new challenge for myself.

“And there are younger boys coming through the club too so I’ll give way to them.”