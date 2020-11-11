Steve Kornacki Held Us And His Tie Together During Election Week

Can we get a tie sponsorship for Steve Kornacki, please??
It may feel like a thousand years ago already in 2020 time, but the election day was just a little over a week ago. Wild, right?
If you’re anything like me, a certain Steve Kornacki was most definitely helping you maintain some kind of sanity during this chaotic time. Whether you were following this “chartthrob” along on MSNBC, where — fueled by Diet Coke and the love of statistics — he covered the election for FIVE DAYS…
Well good news, my fellow Kornheads! We finally got an update from a more-rested Steve who I sincerely hope has not lifted a finger since Saturday.
You might’ve noticed that throughout his election coverage, Steve’s khaki and striped tie look became kind of iconic — in part because it matched soooo perfectly with this meme of Charlie Day from It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia.
This morning, Steve took to Twitter to share a picture of his famous tie, which we learned was being held together by staples this whole time. That’s right, y’all. This man was holding America AND his tie together simultaneously. Whew.
Some people are really resonating with the tie, because it’s 100% a physical manifestation of what it feels like to exist in 2020…
…while others are suggesting the rightful resting place of the tie, like in the Smithsonian museum.
Look, all I’m saying here is that it’s time for us as a society to give back to Steve Kornacki. I need him to have the well-stocked, colorful tie collection of his dreams. And maybe his own line of khakis, too.
Thank you for your service, Steve! May the rest of his 2020 be filled with more ties than he knows what to do with and nice, long naps.
Daily
Keep up with the latest daily buzz with the Daily newsletter!