South Korea’s Moon, Biden reaffirm commitment to alliance and peaceful peninsula By

© . South Korean President Moon Jae-in speaks at the National Assembly in Seoul
SEOUL () – South Korean President Moon Jae-in and U.S. President-elect Joe Biden reaffirmed their commitment to the two countries’ alliance and a peaceful Korean peninsula during their phone call on Thursday, Moon said.
Moon also said he will work closely with Biden to tackle global challenges including the coronavirus pandemic and climate change.
