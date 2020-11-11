SIDE CHICK Of Justin Bieber’s Pastor At Hillsong Is Spilling Tea!!

Last week, the pastor of famed mega-church Hillsong was fired for “moral failures.” Now has details on the pastor’s transgressions.

Hillson’s celebrity pastor Carl Lentz, 42, was caught cheating on Laura Lentz his wife of 17 years, fellow pastor and the mother of his three kids.

And now, learned – the side chick, a 34 year old designer from NYC, is spilling tea on about er’thing!

Here is the side piece:

And here is the wife:

Here’s how Ranin met the married Pastor:

She met Lentz on a Friday in May, at Williamsburg’s Domino Park. Ranin was with her dog, looking for somewhere to sit when Lentz offered her his circle. They got to talking. They left the park together. . . . They parted ways, but he took her number — in the Notes application on his iPhone, not as a saved contact. “That, for me, was a red flag,” she said.

They first had sex a few days later, on a Sunday:

On Sunday that same weekend, he came to her house, she claimed, and they drank tequila and talked for hours. “We were sitting and he asked if he could put his hand on my thigh,” she said. “It was awkward, he didn’t know how to act at first. He was timid, acting like he was a virgin.” He allegedly told her “the most beautiful women come from the Middle East.”

The Pastor’s wife is NOT from the Middle East. She then explains how the Pastor got busted: