Shane Bieber unanimously wins AL Cy Young Award

Shane Bieber of the Cleveland Indians was awarded the top pitching honor in the American League by the BBWAA on Wednesday. It’s Bieber’s first Cy Young award. He finished fourth in Cy Young voting last season. Bieber was a unanimous winner, taking all 30 first-place votes.

Bieber stood head and shoulders above the field in 2020, his age-25 season and third in the majors. Over 12 starts, he went 8-1 with a 1.63 ERA/2.07 FIP with 14.2 K/9 to 2.4 BB/9, good for 3.3 rWAR and a 281 ERA+. He led the majors in wins, ERA, FIP, ERA+, strikeouts, and strikeout rate, while he led the American League with the fewest hits allowed per innings (5.4 H/9). Simply, it was a remarkable season for Bieber.

Kenta Maeda of the Twins finished second with 18 of 30 second-place votes and 92 total points. Hyun Jin Ryu of the Blue Jays finished third with 51 total points, one ahead of the fourth-place finisher Gerrit Cole. There were 11 different pitchers to receive at least one vote. Bieber is the first unanimous winner in the AL since Justin Verlander in 2011.