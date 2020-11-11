Scopa wants investigation into Steinhoff corruption case prioritised

Scopa wants the ACTT to prioritise the Steinhoff case.

The ACTT has 223 cases, of which 87 have been finalised in court, with 155 persons or companies convicted.

It has a conviction rate of 89.8% on cases and 91.2% on persons.

The National Assembly’s Standing Committee on Public Accounts (Scopa) wants the Steinhoff case prioritised.

Scopa was briefed by the Anti-Corruption Task Team (ACTT) on Wednesday on corruption cases currently under investigation. The ACTT co-ordinates high profile investigations, prosecutions and asset recovery.

It currently has 223 such cases, including 13 foreign bribery cases. Of these, 87 have been finalised with court verdicts, leading to 155 persons or companies convicted, a conviction rate of 89.8% on cases, and 91.2% on persons.

“Recent arrests receiving media attention further demonstrate that cases are getting attention and that there is a strategy to ensure additional enrollment of cases by the end of this year. In the medium term, there is also a strategy to ensure enrollment of a number of complex matters,” read the ACTT’s presentation to Scopa.

In a statement released after the meeting, Scopa chairperson IFP MP Mkhuleko Hlengwa said despite challenges with the ACTT’s capacity, Scopa appreciated the progress made in finalising cases.

“Scopa has requested the ACTT’s terms of reference. This will assist the committee to offer guidance to the ACTT when it is necessary,” read the statement.

“Scopa has also requested a further specific breakdown of the 223 cases currently within the ACTT. This will assist Scopa to ascertain the age analysis of the cases and to gauge the financial resources needed when working on these cases.”

Scopa also noted the departments and entities involved in the cases.

These include municipalities, the departments of public works and infrastructure, health and education, among others, as well as the South African Revenue Service, police and South African Social Security Agency.

“Scopa has also requested further specific breakdowns on the cases the ACTT is dealing with in these departments particularly on the cases involving municipalities.

“Scopa also wants a breakdown of all the 220 cases referred to the Fusion Centre within the Financial Intelligence Centre. Scopa has requested the ACTT to submit this information by Monday 16 November 2020.

“Scopa has also requested the ACTT to prioritise the Steinhoff matter, as it remains an indictment on the South African body politic at every material perspective. It has to receive the kind of attention due a priority matter. If it does not, it will encourage further corruption.

“Scopa wants to see a concerted effort to pursue the Steinhoff matter to its logical legal conclusion, including but not limited to arrests and recoveries, in particular for the people directly affected by this corruption.”

