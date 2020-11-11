Safaree And His Baby Girl Safire Posted Up In Matching Furs On Social Media

Roommates, following their recent drama on social media, it appears that things are back to normal between Safaree and Erica Mena—and he’s finally showing off their baby girl for everyone to see. Safaree posted a photo of himself and his new daughter Safire wearing matching fur coats as they stunted for Instagram.

If you know anything about Safaree, then you know that he loves to be over-the-top and show off as much as possible—and now he can finally do it as a new father. He posted an adorable photo holding his young daughter as the two complemented each other in matching fur coats.

It’s good to see things are calm now because earlier this month Safaree and Erica Mena were in the middle of serious drama that played out all on social media, and had many fans speculating whether they were getting a divorce or not.

As we previously reported, a few days after their online blowup, Safaree and Erica were clearly in a much better place, thanks to a series of videos documenting Erica’s birthday trip.

Taking to his Instagram stories, Safaree posted a series of videos of himself and Erica Mena as they headed down to Mexico for her birthday trip. Accompanied by a few of her girls, Safaree and Erica Mena were all lovey dovey with absolutely no signs of the public issues they expressed about their relationship earlier this week.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CHc1491hSbD/

