Roku now rolling out HomeKit and AirPlay 2 for streaming devices and smart TVs

Back in September, Roku announced that it would add HomeKit and AirPlay 2 support sometime this year. The new features are now rolling out to 4K Roku streaming devices as well as Roku TV models.

AirPlay 2 and HomeKit have rolled out to a variety of smart TVs over the last two years, from companies such as LG, Samsung, and Vizio. Roku’s rollout is particularly notable because of the company’s popular streaming sticks and set-top boxes that are oftentimes more affordable than the competition.

Here are the Roku players that support HomeKit and AirPlay 2:

Companies such as TCL and Sharp also sell smart TVs that are powered by the Roku platform. In a blog post today, Roku confirmed that these devices will also be updated to Roku OS 9.4 and add HomeKit and AirPlay 2 support “in phases over the coming weeks.”

AirPlay 2 support on Roku products will make it easy for you to share or mirror content from your iPhone, iPad, or Mac to your TV. HomeKit support allows your TV to integrate with the Home app on your device, manage playback with Siri, add your TV to scenes and automations, and more.

Roku added support for Apple TV+ and the Apple TV app last year as well.

If you own any of the aforementioned Roku streaming products, you can update starting today to gain HomeKit and AirPlay 2 functionality. If you receive the new features on your device, let us know what you think down in the comments!

