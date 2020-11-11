‘RHOA’ Production Allegedly Halted After Crew Member Tests Positive For Coronavirus!!

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
18

Filming for the upcoming season of Real Housewives of Atlanta has reportedly been brought to a halt after a crew member tested positive for COVID-19.

“Everything is shut down right now. They’re pausing everything until everyone can be tested and quarantined,” a source told TheJasmineBRAND. “It’s a really scary situation because this affects more than just the cast, but their families as well.”

No information as to when filming will resume has been released. The news is yet to be confirmed by Bravo.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR