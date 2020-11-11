Report: Wichita State to part ways with Gregg Marshall

Greg Marshall’s time at Wichita State has come to an end.

The school is expected to part ways with the men’s basketball head coach by the end of the week, according to Jeff Goodman of Stadium.

The news comes after Wichita State opened an investigation into Marshall following allegations of misconduct made by former player Shaq Morris. Marshall issued a statement shortly after denying physically assaulting a player or coach.

Morries alleges Marshall punched him during a practice in 2015. He also was accused of choking assistant coach Kyle Lindsted during the 2016-17 campaign. Other allegations about Marshall were also made, including physical and verbal abuse toward players.

Marshall started coaching Wichita State in 2007 and has led the team to 331 wins since then. He also led the team to a Final Four appearance in 2013.