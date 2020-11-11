Report: Thunder promoting Mark Daigneault to head coach

Daigneault completed his first season as an assistant with the Thunder in 2020. He previously served as Oklahoma City’s G League coach for five years, racking up a .572 winning percentage and three division titles.

The 35-year-old takes over just three weeks before the start of training camp on Dec. 1. Daigneault was part of a weeks-long coaching search that included a number of candidates meeting with the OKC staff multiple times, including Will Weaver, who emerged as a serious candidate over the last week.

Oklahoma City is hoping Daigneault will be able to help the team better their standing in the Western Conference. The Thunder finished as the Western Conference’s sixth seed last season, earning a spot in the NBA bubble playoffs. They were eliminated in seven games by the Houston Rockets in the first round of the playoffs.

The Thunder have made it to the postseason in each of the past five seasons, but they’ve lost in the first round four out of five times. They haven’t made it to the NBA Finals since the 2011-12 campaign.