Report: T-Wolves interested in acquiring second lottery pick

The Minnesota Timberwolves currently own the first-overall pick in the 2020 draft, but it appears they’re trying to gain another high pick in an effort to prepare for the future.

According to Kevin O’Connor of The Ringer, the Timberwolves are interested in acquiring a second lottery pick. They’ve had discussions with the Atlanta Hawks regarding the sixth-overall selection, and a possible deal could include the 17th overall pick and Jarrett Culver.

It won’t be easy for the Timberwolves to pry the sixth pick from the Hawks, though. O’Connor reports the Boston Celtics and New Orleans Pelicans also are interested in that selection.