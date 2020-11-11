Remote workers should be taxed for privilege of working at home, says Deutsche

Article content continued

Working in the comfort of one’s own home saves money on travel, lunch and socializing, according to Deutsche Bank Research, and offers greater job security and flexibility, the strategists said. Yet people who are working remotely are also contributing less to the infrastructure of the economy, potentially extending the slump in national growth, they said.

“That is a big problem for the economy as it has taken decades and centuries to build up the wider business and economic infrastructure that supports face-to-face working,” Templeman said.

The proposed levy would be paid by the employer if they don’t provide their employee with a desk, whereas if the worker decides to stay home based on their own needs, they would be taxed for each day they work remotely, according to Deutsche Bank Research. In the U.S., the strategists calculate, such a tax could pay for a US$1,500 grant to the 29 million workers making under US$30,000 a year and unable to work from home.

“It does make sense to support the mass of people who have been suddenly displaced by forces outside their control,” Templeman said. “Those who are lucky enough to be in a position to ‘disconnect’ themselves from the face-to-face economy owe it to them.”

Bloomberg.com