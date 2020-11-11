Reba McEntire and Rex Linn Make Red Carpet Debut as Couple at CMA Awards 2020

Instagram

The ‘Little Rock’ singer, who began dating the ‘CSI: Miami’ star after they appeared on ‘Young Sheldon’, also gives her boyfriend a shout out from the stage when co-hosting the awards show.

Country music legend Reba McEntire made her new romance with actor Rex Linn red carpet official on Wednesday night (November 11) as they attended the CMA Awards in Nashville, Tennessee together.

The singer, who served as the event’s co-host, posed for photographers wearing a long glittery coat over a black blouse and trousers, while Rex was dressed in a blue suit jacket, black pants, a dark shirt and matching tie.

The couple began dating earlier this year after both made guest appearances on hit sitcom “Young Sheldon“, and Reba took the opportunity to show off her new man at the CMAs, giving him a shout out from the stage.

At the start of the Music City Center event, Reba reflected on presenting the show in-person, in the same room with her peers, who were all socially-distanced in the audience.

“Nothing beats standing on stage in front of real people, just looking out at your pretty faces, like that one right there,” she said, motioning to the table where the “CSI: Miami” star was seated.

“Ahh,” remarked co-host Darius Rucker. “My new best friend and Reba’s special friend, Rex Linn. Hey Rex!”

He then offered up a piece of advice, saying, “Rex, always stay six feet away from Carrie Underwood.”

As the camera zoomed in on blonde beauty Carrie, Reba quipped, “Mmm hmm. That’s not social distancing, that’s Reba rules!”





Reba went public with her latest relationship in an October episode of her “Living & Learning With Reba McEntire” podcast.

She was previously married to her former manager, Narvel Blackstock, from 1989 until 2015. She went on to date photographer Anthony ‘Skeeter’ Lasuzzo, but ended the romance late last year (19).