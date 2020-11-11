Rapper Brags About Hospitalization For Percocet Addiction! (‘Pop Em Till I Die’)

Florida rapper Foolio was hospitalized this morning, has learned, for a condition in connection with his addiction to Percocet.

After his release, the rapper took to Instagram to brag to fans that, despite his recent hospitalization, he’s going to “pop them” until he’s dead.

Look at the post by Foolio.

Percocet is the brand name for a painkiller that combines oxycodone and acetaminophen. Oxycodone is a powerful opioid. It’s derived from the same source as morphine and some illegal drugs, including heroin.

“Perc” as its known pills is incredibly addictive, and according to the CDC – addiction to these pills is growing at a fast pace. It has also become the drug of choice for many members of the hip-hop community.

Dag..do y’all remember when using drugs was considered wack in hop hop?? Not anymore apparently.

Foolio is a very popular rapper out of Jacksonville, Florida. He also uses the moniker Julio Foolio. In 2018, he became popular after releasing tracks like “Crooks,” “Slide,” and “Voodoo.” Within a short span of time, he’s released over 6 different mixtapes.

In July 2018, he released the mixtape, 6Toven. The 12-track project, featuring no artist, was led by “Crooks.” In January 2019, he dropped his latest mix, Never Wanted Fame. The project has since garnered thousands of streams. Throughout his young career, he’s collaborated with the act of 9lokkNine, Yk Osiris, and others. He also worked with producer Zaytoven.