Rapper Brags About Hospitalization For Percocet Addiction! (‘Pop Em Till I Die’)

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
18

Florida rapper Foolio was hospitalized this morning, has learned, for a condition in connection with his addiction to Percocet.

After his release, the rapper took to Instagram to brag to fans that, despite his recent hospitalization, he’s going to “pop them” until he’s dead.

Look at the post by Foolio.

Percocet is the brand name for a painkiller that combines oxycodone and acetaminophen. Oxycodone is a powerful opioid. It’s derived from the same source as morphine and some illegal drugs, including heroin.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR