Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt snapped at a dubbing studio

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt have been filming for Ayan Mukerji’s superhero flick Brahmastra for the last couple of years. The most awaited superhero film has been under production for a long time as the makers want to make a magnum opus and have some never-seen-before visuals and special effects for this one.

According to reports, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Nagarjuna, Mouni Roy recently completed some small schedule of the film. Now that the makers have got back to work, Ranbir and Alia have started to dub for Brahmastra. Our paparazzi spotted the two outside a suburban dubbing studio and both were seen in their casuals. Looks like the team doesn’t want to waste anymore time and work towards wrapping up the film as soon as possible.

Lovebirds Ranbir and Alia have two songs pending to shoot, which they will shoot early 2021, when shooting-rules will be eased out and more background-dancers can be allowed to be hired on the set. With so many talented artists in one film and so much planning put in for this flick, our excitement is double.