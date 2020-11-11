Ramaphosa to answer questions on corruption and social cohesion in National Assembly

President Cyril Ramaphosa will answer questions in the National Assembly on Thursday.

Corruption and social cohesion are two of the topics up for discussion.

Leader of the opposition John Steenhuisen and EFF leader Julius Malema will ask questions.

A day before ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule is due in court on corruption charges, President Cyril Ramaphosa will answer questions on corruption in the National Assembly.

Corruption isn’t the only item on the agenda – ANC MP Bongani Bongo, also standing trial in two separate corruption cases – will ask how government intends to address racial polarisation in the aftermath of recent events in Senekal.

According to a statement from the presidency, the provision of water, sanitation and the creation of human settlements as part of economic reconstruction and recovery are among developments on which Ramaphosa is due to brief Parliament on Thursday.

“The President’s responses to questions for oral reply will span progress in relation to efforts to combat corruption and state capture; South Africa’s Economic reconstruction and recovery plan in relation to the provision of basic services to ensure access to water, sanitation and the creation of human settlements, and the President’s responsibilities as African Union chairperson.”

“The President will also address Members of Parliament on milestones in relation to social cohesion.”

The question on state capture, the first on the question paper, will be asked by DA leader and leader of the opposition in Parliament, John Steenhuisen.

The second question, by EFF leader Julius Malema, also deals with corruption, specifically Ramaphosa’s court battle to prevent the release of the financial statements of the CR17 campaign. Malema wants to know if he isn’t setting a precedent “for corrupt people to use the courts to seal bank statements with questionable transactions”.

According to a statement from Parliament, regular question and answer sessions is one way in which Parliament, as provided by section 92(2) of the Constitution, holds the president and the executive to account.

“The President’s Questions for Oral Reply are scheduled at least once a quarter during session within Parliament’s annual programme. Up to six questions about matters of national or international importance may be asked during the three-hour session,” reads the statement.

The hybrid sitting will start at 14:00.

The full list of questions are as follows: DA leader John Steenhuisen: With reference to his statement in his State of the Nation Address on 13 February 2020, that the Government has acted decisively against state capture and fought back against corruption, what are the specified relevant details of the main steps that the various law enforcement agencies involved with the identification and prosecution of state capture and corruption have taken in response to the measures implemented by the Government since 25 May 2019? EFF leader Julius Malema: Whether his insistence to fight the Public Protector in court, in order to seal bank statements of accounts of persons who contributed to his campaign to be elected as the president of his political organisation, undermines the Government’s fight against rampant corruption; if not, does it not set a precedent for corrupt people to use the courts to seal bank statements with questionable transactions; if so, should he not demonstrate the importance of transparency by allowing the bank statements to show that he has nothing to hide? ANC MP Albert Seabi: Given that the health and economic crisis caused by the Covid-19 pandemic has laid bare the relative lack of basic services which continue to beset many communities in rural and underdeveloped areas and that the dignity of all South Africans can only be restored through access to water, sanitation and adequate housing, how will the Economic Reconstruction and Recovery Plan address the challenges of basic services to ensure access to water, sanitation and the creation of human settlements that will addresses our segregated spatial landscape? Al Jamah-ah leader Ganief Hendricks: Given that the Republic’s Muslim community has positioned itself as a peaceful community, what (a) is the Government’s position regarding the orchestrated news reports and persistent campaigns that circulate negative notions of Islam which harm the Muslim citizens’ image and the social cohesion of the Republic through the damaging remarks about the insurgence by dissident guerrillas belonging to Renamo in Mozambique, the harmful court decision that led to the banning of the Adhan or the Muslim call to prayer that echoes God’s greatness in selected areas across the Republic and the preposterous claims that a few Muslims residing in the Republic want to assassinate the United States of America’s ambassador and (b) steps will be taken against those who continuously stir sentiments of Islamophobia by falsely, if not deliberately, spreading rumours that extremist groups, alleged to be adherence of Islam, are on the rise within certain areas of the Republic? ANC MP Gijimani Skosana: Given that the promise of the post-colonial era did not deliver prosperity and freedom from want to the millions of people in Africa and that recently several forecasts have predicted rapid growth and development of the African economies in the 21st century, what (a) role does he see South Africa play in accelerating inclusive economic growth in Africa and (b) steps can the Government take to help South African entrepreneurs, particularly black persons, women and youth, benefit from the localisation drive and increased intra-Africa trade in order to make this a truly African century? ANC MP Bongani Bongo: What further steps will the Government take to address the polarisation of the society, especially along racial lines, which undermines the nonracial and united character of the Republic as illustrated by the recent protests in Senekal following the brutal murder of a farmworker which have raised serious issues about the agenda of building a nation united in its diversity?

